Jharkhand govt to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals: CM

-
ALSO READ
HC refuses withdrawal of woman's rape plea against Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand allows intra-state transport services in view of JEE/NEET exams
Jharkhand BJP to constitute shadow cabinet to counter Hemant Soren govt
Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: J P Nadda
JMM Chief Shibu Soren, diagnosed with coronavirus, shifted to hospital
-
Announcing a host of
welfare measures on the Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per jobs in the private sector for the people of the state.
He also said that the government will recruit school teachers and police personnel.
Unfurling the national flag and taking the salute of the parade at Dumka Police Lines, the chief minister said, "2021 will be the year of appointments."
"A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75 per cent of the posts in the private sector will be reserved for local people," he said.
Rules are being made for appointment of teachers in minority schools also, the chief minister said.
The government will launch a universal pension scheme to provide Rs 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state, Soren said.
He said that construction of a 500-bed hospital is in progress on the premises of the medical college in Dumka, which will strengthen the healthcare facility in Santhal Pargana Division.
He said that a 'dhoti-sari' scheme will also be launched under which a dhoti or a lungi and a sari will be distributed to 57 lakh poor families of the state at a subsidised rate of Rs 10 apiece.
The chief minister said that his government has already brought out an agriculture loan waiver scheme under which loans of up to Rs 50,000 would be waived.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU