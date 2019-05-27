Farmer who had sent MO to PMO roots for Gadkari as agri

A from in Maharashtra, who had caused a flutter last year by sending his paltry earnings from onion sale to Narendra Modi, has requested him to make

The farmer, Sanjay Sathe, has also sent a parcel containing a "Gandhi topi" (a white cap), two white-coloured cotton handkerchiefs, and a written letter to the PM congratulating him (for the BJP's resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections).

"I want to congratulate PM Modi hence as a tradition here, I have sent him a white cap and two long handkerchiefs," Sathe said Monday.

"I also requested the PM to make union so that he can resolve our issues," he said.

Sathe, who hails from Niphad taluka in the North district, had sent Rs 1,064, his earnings from selling selling 750 kg of onions in wholesale market, to the PM on November 29 as a protest.

The PMO had returned the money-order sent by Sathe.

Gadkari, who was re-elected from on May 23, is currently holding the portfolios for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation in the Centre.

