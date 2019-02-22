Farmers from Nepal get organic farming training in India

-
Twenty Nepalese farmers and agricultural experts are undergoing training in organic farming in India as part of a partnership between the two countries in the agriculture sector.
The main objectives of the training programme are to promote certified organic farming for improvement of soil health, to share impact of organic farming on produce quality, productivity, soil health and environment, to ensure supply of organic input through establishment of bio-fertilizer and bio- pesticides production unit.
This is the second batch of Nepali farmers and agriculture experts who are undergoing a month-long training at the National Centre of Organic Farming (NCOF) in Ghaziabad from February 1 to March 2, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.
The first group of 20 Nepalese participants had completed their training from November 15, to December 14, 2018 under the India-Nepal New Partnership in Agriculture.
The India-Nepal New Partnership in Agriculture was launched by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal in April 2018 during the visit of Nepali Prime Minister to India.
The training programme aims at capacity building in soil testing and organic certification through Human Resource Development (HRD) of Nepali experts and farmers.
