Fashion designer Robert Naorem's mother killed in Manipur

Robert Naorem's mother was allegedly killed by unidentified miscreants at her residence in West District on Wednesday, police said.

The matter was reported to by her husband around 1.30 pm, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she died after being hit on the back of the head by a blunt object, a senior police said.

Naorem's mother, 60, had a heated exchange of words with a few labourers, who had been hired for construction purposes, on Wednesday morning, the said, quoting family members.

A gold necklace and a ring worn by the woman are also missing, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

