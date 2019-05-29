JUST IN
North Bengal poised for giant leap: BCC&I

Press Trust of India  |  Siliguri (WB) 

Strategies for north Bengal are integral to the development of the state, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) said on Wednesday.

The state government has lined up a string of ambitious projects to rejuvenate the industrial development and economic growth of the region, prioritising the PPP model, said Arun Kumar Mukherjee, Chairperson Emeritus, Energy and Environment Committee of BCC&I.

The chamber has taken up initiative to generate investor and stakeholder interest, and work upon development initiatives for north Bengal considering the ecological sustainability of the region, he said.

He was speaking at the BCC&I-organised 'Sustainability Dialogue for North Bengal' here.

The programme featured discussions on sustainability for tea cultivation, agriculture and tourism, among others, which are the "key sectors" of the region.

North Bengal is poised for a giant leap, Mukherjee said.

Sonam W Bhutia, Commissioner, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, said, "Siliguri not only has ecological vulnerability but also strategic vulnerability, with international borders and access route to South East Asian Nations.

Wed, May 29 2019. 23:30 IST

