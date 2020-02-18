FATF sub-group proposes retaining Pak in 'Grey List', final order on Friday

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
A sub-group of the global terror financing watchdog FATF on Tuesday recommended continuation of Pakistan in the 'Grey List' for its failure to check terror funding and a final decision will be taken on February 21, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the FATF's International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), held at the ongoing Paris plenary.

"The ICRG meeting, sub group of the FATF, has recommended to retain Pakistan in the 'Grey List'. A final decision will be taken on Friday when the FATF takes up issues concerning Pakistan," a source said.
