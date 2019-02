Fatima Bhutto, the grand daughter of former Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Wednesday asked the to release an captured after an air combat.

was captured on Wednesday after he ejected safely from his Bison aircraft but landed across the Line of Control.

has demanded immediate and safe return of the Wing Varthaman, who was and was taken into custody by following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control.

"I and many other young Pakistanis have called upon our country to release the captured Indian as a gesture of our commitment to peace, humanity and dignity," Bhutto, 36, wrote in an op-ed in

"We have spent a lifetime at war. I do not want to see Pakistani soldiers die. I do not want to see Indian soldiers die. We cannot be a subcontinent of orphans," said Bhutto, a who is also niece of Pakistan's former

"My generation of Pakistanis have fought for the right to speak, and we are not afraid to lend our voices to that most righteous cause: peace," said daughter of Murtaza Bhutto, son of

She said Pakistan's recent history was bloody and no one has suffered more violence than its own citizens.

"But our long history with military dictatorships and experience of terrorism and uncertainty means that my generation of Pakistanis have no tolerance, no appetite, for jingoism or war," she said.

Bhutto said like her, a large section of the population was against the escalation of tensions.

"I have never seen my country at peace with its neighbour. But never before have I seen a war played out between two nuclear-armed states with accounts," Bhutto said.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, #saynotowar hashtag began to trend in Pakistan, before hitting the worldwide number 1 spot on

Tensions between and rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested the pilot.

