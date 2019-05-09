FBI adds Osama's son to its seeking more information list

The FBI on Thursday added Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain Osama bin Laden, to its Seeking More Information List (SMIL), two months after the US announced a reward of up to USD 1 million for information on his whereabouts.

Hamza is wanted for questioning in connection with his membership in the and his public declarations threatening the security of the US. He has ties to, and may be located in, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, or

Described by the US as an "emerging leader" within al-Qaeda, Hamza has been classified as a "terrorist" by the US since 2017.

In March, the State Department said that it would offer USD 1 million for information leading to his location in any country.

The (FBI) Thursday added Hamza to its Seeking More Information List (SMIL) regarding his terrorist activities.

Investigators believe Hamza is married to the daughter of senior Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al Masri, who has been indicted for his involvement in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the US Embassies in and

