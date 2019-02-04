FC Goa women's team wins India leg of Global Goals World Cup

FC Goa women's football team representing the Forca Goa Foundation were crowned champions of the Global Goals World Cup held here.
In all, 24 all-woman teams competed in the football event which took place for the first time in India. The champions will now represent India at the Global Goals Activist Trophy to be held in New York in September, a media release said Monday.
The Global Goals World Cup aims to create awareness and celebrate entities that champion United Nation's 17 sustainable development goals, as well as drive progress and change in their communities.
The Indian leg of the day-long sporting event was organised at a school here Saturday.
