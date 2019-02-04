FC Goa women's team wins India leg of Global Goals World Cup

women's team representing the Forca Foundation were crowned champions of the Global Goals held here.

In all, 24 all-woman teams competed in the event which took place for the first time in The champions will now represent at the Global Goals Activist Trophy to be held in in September, a media release said Monday.

The Global Goals aims to create awareness and celebrate entities that champion United Nation's 17 sustainable development goals, as well as drive progress and change in their communities.

The Indian leg of the day-long sporting event was organised at a school here Saturday.

