UP budget session begins Tuesday with Guv's address

Pradesh legislature will begin Tuesday with slated to address a joint sitting its two houses.

The government will present its budget for fiscal 2019-20 on February 7, said UP Monday.

The budget session is likely to continue till February 22, he added.

This will be the third budget of the Yogi Adityanath government.

With the 2019 barely a couple of months away, the budget is likely to be a people-friendly one.

Like the Union budget, the state budget too is likely to focus on the social, agriculture and infrastructure sectors, said officials.

The opposition parties, meanwhile, have geared up to raise the law and order situation and other issues related to the common man and target the BJP government ahead of the coming elections.

The Samajwadi Party, the and the have chalked out their strategies for nailing down the government on major issues of public interest.

