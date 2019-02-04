Rajasthan to felicitate good Samaritans who help road accident victims

The government will felicitate those who come forward to help injured persons in road accidents.

"The government will encourage those doing good in the field of road safety, making efforts to create awareness among young students and public at large," the said.

"Those who come forward to help injured persons in road accidents will also be felicitated by the government," he said while inaugurating the state-level road safety week at Jawahar circle here.

He said that human errors remain the cause of accident in most of the cases but the situation can be changed by creating awareness about road safety and the number of deaths occurring in accidents can be brought down.

Singh also invited suggestions from public on for enhancing transport system and for road safety measures.

The also motivated people to use cycle.

(Rajasthan) MoS for transport Ashok Chandna, Jagroop Singh Yadav, were among those present at the function where a was also flagged off.

The rally was held from Jawahar circle to Ramnivas garden.

