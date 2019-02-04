ECC money can be used for funding Delhi's first year share in RRTS corridor: EPCA to SC

EPCA told the Monday that money from Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) could be used for funding the government's first year share in the RRTS corridor project between Delhi, and

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is a project of "national importance" and it should not be delayed as it would escalate the cost, EPCA said.

The estimated project cost of the 82.15 km corridor is Rs 31,632 crore and since the government has said they do not have adequate finances to meet the cost of its share of Rs 1,138 crore, funds from the ECC could be used for it, said the Authority (EPCA).

A bench of Justices and was told by Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the pollution matter, that Rs 1,106 crore was available in the ECC.

"The first year cost of government would be Rs 265 crore. EPCA do not want any delay in the project as it would escalate the cost. In ECC, they have around Rs 1,100 crore. Let first year fund (of Delhi government) go from the ECC. This is a project of national importance," Singh told the bench.

The for said they have granted in-principle approval to the RRTS project but they have issue with regard to funds.

"In-principle, the is agreed. So far as funding is concerned, I will seek instructions. Give me one week time," the told the bench.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on February 11.

Of the 82.15 kilometre long corridor, Delhi will have a 13 kilometre section with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New and

During the hearing, the amicus said that in pursuance to the apex court's direction, EPCA had convened a meeting of concerned stakeholders on January 25 to discuss the issues.

" had objections on two issues. The first is about change of station from underground to elevated at and the other was about funds. The elevated station at helps them (Delhi government) also. The only issue is funding. Delhi government says that Union of should fund their share," Singh told the court.

The EPCA, in its report filed in the court, said that Delhi government has accepted the change in plan to construct the elevated station in its letter addressed to the authority.

EPCA also said that out of Delhi government's share of Rs 1,138 crore, which is around 3.4 per cent of the total cost and spread over four-five years, the cash fund needed is Rs 686 crore and the rest is paid through tax waiver and land cost.

"In other words, the Delhi government needs to provide Rs 170-175 crore annually for the next four years as its cash component," the report said, adding, "It is clear that this is not a big amount for a project that has potential to decongest Delhi and reduce pollution."



Therefore, a total Rs 265 crore may be paid through ECC to finance the first year of the project, it said, adding, "The Delhi government may be directed to make budgetary provisions for the remaining years as well as the cost of land that it needs to provide in the first year."



The report further said that as per information provided to it by the Delhi government, over the past four years the transport department has unutilised funds of Rs 700 crore.

"Between 2014-15 to 2017-18, the Delhi government has had unutilised funds at the end of each financial year, ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,700 crore every year," the report said.

"In this same period, the Delhi government revenue (receipts) has gone up from Rs 29,586 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 38,667 crore," the EPCA said.

"Therefore, it is not immediately apparent why there is this shortage of funds in the Delhi government, that has held up this crucial project necessary for decongesting Delhi and reducing air pollution. This also, when it is accepted today that Delhi and its citizens are paying a huge cost for bad health because of toxic pollution," it said.

It said that government had given approval to the project, which has got all statutory clearances, in May 2017 itself.

In its affidavit filed in the top court earlier, Delhi government had said that change of plan by (NCRTC) on revised alignment of the "would seriously delay the redevelopment of ISBT (inter state bus terminus)".

Regarding this, the EPCA said that it was told by Delhi government officials in the meeting of January 25 that the decision on which agency would construct the project has been pending with the for past two years.

These issues have cropped up before the court when it was hearing a matter relating to air pollution in Region.

