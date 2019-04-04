Jeep Compass Sport Plus launched in India, price starts at Rs 15.99 lakh

Thursday launched the 'Sport Plus' variant of its SUV Jeep Compass, priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Sport Plus comes with additional new features as standard, such as 16-inch sporty alloy wheels, dual-zone auto air-conditioning (climate control), rear parking sensors and black roof rails, the company said in a statement.

These features are in addition to 21 other key features, including electric parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels and the frequency selective damping, which also come standard across the entire range, it added.

"The new Sport Plus has all the substantial elements that make it a true Jeep. It now raises the desirability quotient with this new feature-addition so Jeep customers can always get a vehicle a notch above the rest and at a good price," President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said.

The comes in front-wheel drive (FWD) in two powertrain options - a 173 PS, 2.0-litre Multijet turbo diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 162 PS, 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual transmission.