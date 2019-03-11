FCI disposes of almost entire pulses stock of 2.98 lakh tonne

State-run (FCI) has disposed of 2.97 lakh tonne of pulses, nearly the entire stock it procured in last two years, to various states and to bulk consumers, according to an official data.

FCI had a stock of 2.98 lakh tonne of pulses procured at the minimum support price (MSP) during 2015-16 and 2016-17 marketing years (July-June).

As per the latest data, the agency has cleared 2.97 lakh tonne of pulses comprising 'tur', 'masoor', 'moong' and 'urad' till February 2019.

Of this, 2.36 lakh tonne was sold through electronic auction mode to bulk users, while the rest through states.

Less than 800 tonne is left with FCI, which will also be disposed of, the data added.

FCI is the central nodal agency that undertakes mainly the procurement and distribution of wheat and rice at the MSP. It started procuring pulses in the last two years to ensure farmers get the support price.

