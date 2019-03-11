Mumbai: 25 IIT-B students suffer food poisoning; discharged

Twenty-five girl students had taken ill after consuming sweets in the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay campus in suburban here, officials said Monday.

They were promptly provided medical treatment at the hospital in the premier institute's campus and discharged, an IIT-B officer said.

The students of in the complained of giddiness after eating sweets following which they were rushed to hospital, an said.

He said samples of the sweets they consumed have been sent for laboratory analysis, adding that the cause of the is yet to be ascertained.

A team visited the IIT- after the incident and carried out an inspection of the mess where the sweets were prepared.

The mess will remain closed till Tuesday as part of sanitisation works, an said.

