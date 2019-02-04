FDI declines 11% to $22.66 billion during April-Sept; may impact rupee

-
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has declined 11 per cent to $ 22.66 billion during April-September period of the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data.
The foreign fund inflows during April-September 2017-18 stood at $ 25.35 billion.
Key sectors that received maximum foreign investment during the first six months of the fiscal include services ($ 4.91 billion), computer software and hardware ($2.54 billion), telecommunications ($2.17 billion), trading ($2.14 billion), chemicals ($1.6 billion), and automobile industry ($1.59 billion).
Singapore was the largest source of FDI during April-September 2018-19 with $8.62 billion inflow, followed by Mauritius ($3.88 billion), the Netherlands ($2.31 billion), Japan ($1.88 billion), the US ($970 million), and UK ($845 million).
FDI had increased at a five-year low growth of 3 per cent at $ 44.85 billion in 2017-18.
A decline in foreign inflows could put pressure on the country's balance of payments and may also impact the value of the rupee.
