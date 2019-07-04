JUST IN
Top events today: Rahul to appear in court, Jagannath yatra, and more
Business Standard

Priyanka hails Rahul for having courage to quit, says she respects decision

In the four-page open letter, Gandhi had urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at public meeting, in Rae Bareli

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said she respected her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down as the party president and lauded his "courage" to do so.

Gandhi had posted his resignation letter on microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday.

Priyanka retweeted her brother's letter with a message.

"Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," she said.
 

In the four-page open letter, Gandhi had urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president as it would not be proper for him to do so.

The 49-year-old also stressed on the need for the Congress to "radically transform itself".
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 10:15 IST

