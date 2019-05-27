FIFA team happy with facilities at Nehru Stadium: Goa Minister

Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Monday said the core team of was "happy" with the facilities at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which could be one of the venues for the Womens U-17 2020.

Ajgaonkar told that FIFA's core team and the local organising committee (LOC) inspected the stadium at Fatorda, around 30km from here, last week and they were "happy" with the facilities there.

Earlier in March, (FIFA) had announced that would host the U-17 Women's in 2020.

It is expected that some of the matches may be awarded to the Nehru Stadium, which had hosted matches of the U- 17 in 2017.

Ajgaonkar said the has already given Cabinet approval for hosting the upcoming World Cup.

According to him, the practice matches could be played at other venues at Benaulim, Utorda, Bambolim and on the Authority of Goa-owned grounds and not at the Nehru Stadium.

