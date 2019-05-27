Sistema.bio raises USD 12 mn; to help 2 lakh farmers globally

Sistema.bio Monday said it has raised USD 12 million from investors and the amount would be used to help two farmers in many countries, including India, over the next three years.

"Shell Foundation, DILA CAPITAL, Engie RDE Fund, EcoEnterprise Fund, EDFIMC (ElectriFI), Endeavor Catalyst Fund, CoCapital, Triodos, Mundi, and Lendahand are among the investors and creditors participating in the round," the company said in a statement.

It plans to impact two smallholder farmers in India, Kenya, and with over the next three years.

Sistema.bio is an international that works with smallholder farmers to address the challenges such as poverty, and climate change, providing access to innovative biodigester technology, training and financing to make farmers more productive, efficient and sustainable.

The company started its operations in in 2017 with its headquarters in Pune. The enterprise has reached over 300 households impacting over 1,500 lives in with operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and

Sistema.bio manufactures and distributes high-quality, affordable biodigesters that enable farmers around the world to convert waste into and fertiliser.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)