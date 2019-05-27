Century Ply Q4 net down 4pc to Rs 34cr

on Monday reported a 4 per cent on-year decline in net profit for the quarter ended March to Rs 34.16 crore.

Net revenue from operations for thequarter under review was Rs 583.23 crore, an increase of 7 per centover the corresponding period a year ago.

"The economic conditions during the quarter were jittery and waiting for political mandate from the public of the country. The overall situation, although not grim, was challenging," said.

"... Even in such situation, we have grown and maintained our profitability," he said.

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share for 2018-19.

