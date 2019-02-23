Final Audition before WC: India ready to mix and match against Australia in T20s

Indian team will be aiming to lock in the last couple of available slots in their England-bound squad, when they square off with familiar foes in a limited overs series starting with the first T20 here Sunday.

The seven-match series comprising two T20 Internationals and five ODIs against a struggling Australian side, will be India's last international assignment before the mega event starting May 30 in England and

With all but two places sealed, and will also treat these two T20 games as an extended audition for hopefuls, who are still on the waiting list.

Kohli is back after a well-deserved three-week break and will be keeping a keen eye on the likes of and Vijay Shankar, two players who are strongly tipped to make the elite list.

Having edged out in the ODI side in the race to the World Cup, Pant will get a few more chances to make a strong case for himself.

For Vijay Shankar, it will be a great opportunity to make his case even stronger in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is out with his recurring lower back

Shankar has shown that he could be explosive with the bat and the question will be how effective he can be with the ball.

No one more than will be more keen to make a statement as these two games will effectively be his last chance as he has already been dropped from the ODIs against

The veteran drew a lot of flak after he refused a single when was on a rampage at the other end in the series deciding T20 game against which lost by 4 runs.

With the return of India's no 1 pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the department that distinctly lacked sting against New Zealand, will be bolstered.

Bumrah is two shy of his personal tally of 50 wickets in T20I cricket, an achievement only in possession of the discarded Ravichandran Ashwin.

While rookie leg-break bowler is in the squad, in all likelihood will go with the tested pair of and Krunal Pandya, who have done reasonably well for the home team in recent times.

However the shortest format is exactly not the one where where have been very consistent. A recent 1-2 series defeat against is a testimony.

India may be ahead 11-6 on head-to-head in T20s but they have drawn 1-1 their last two series against -- at home (2017) and away (2018) -- with rain playing spoilsport.

It was way back in 2016 when India under Dhoni last won against Australia, a 3-0 clean sweep Down Under as this time Kohli's men will look to settle the scores with a 2-0.

But more than that the series will be a dress rehearsal for as Kohli would look like to make a final assessment before heading to World Cup in May.

Kohli will look to straightway be back among the runs after a sterling 2018 where he ended the year with an astounding 2735 runs from 38 matches across formats.

He scored 1202 runs in ODIs at a jaw-dropping average of 133.55 in 14 innings and the fact that he converted his scores into six hundreds and three fifties speaks volumes of his batsmanship.

Kohli averages 61 from 13 T20I innings against Australia with five half-centuries in those games.

The Aaron Finch-led side may not have played T20Is since their last series against India three months back, but they are fresh from their extended with six players including the featuring in the all- final on February 17.

of the Tournament D'Arcy Short played 15 BBL games this season for Hobart Hurricanes scoring 637 runs at 53.08 average (140.61 strike rate).

He was followed by competition leading wicket-taker who topped the aggregate with 24 at 17.70 (economy rate 7.75).

The dynamic left-handed opener Short will look to correct his stats on the turning pitches and relaunch his career giving them a good start.

Squads



India: (captain), (v-c), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul,

Australia: (c), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner,

Match starts: 7pm IST.

