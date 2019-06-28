'Final Fantasy' getting live-action TV adaptation

Popular video game "Final Fantasy" is coming to small screen in form a live-action series.

Production company Hivemind has announced that it is working with Sony Pictures Television and Square Enix to develop a live-action TV series based on the game.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will be mainly inspired from "Final Fantasy XIV", one of the franchise's multiplayer online games.

Set in the land of Eorzea, the show will focus on "the struggle between magic and technology to bring peace to a land in conflict".

"Final Fantasy XIV and Eorzea are the perfect gateway into Final Fantasy for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

"This show is about embracing and embodying all of the elements that have made the mythos such an endlessly captivating phenomenon, and it's an immense honour to be bringing all of Eorzea's iconic characters, settings, and concepts including fan-favourites like Cid and, of course, the chocobos to life for a television audience," Sony Pictures Television Co-President Chris Parnell said in a statement.

The makers are yet to announce the casting for the series.

