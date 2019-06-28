Zinc futures shed on tepid demand

Zinc prices eased 0.05 per cent to Rs 199.80 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators cut down positions, taking weak cues from the spot market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in July contracts declined by 10 paisa, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 199.80 per kg in a business turnover of 4,779 lots.

Marketmen said weakness in metals in the domestic spot market owing to slackened demand from consuming industries mainly influenced prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)