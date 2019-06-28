BJP slams WB govt circular on dining rooms in Muslim-dominated schools

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has slammed the state government for its directive on construction of dining rooms for midday meals in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district, having more than 70 per cent minority students.

He questioned whether there was any "malafide motive" behind the "segregation".

Uploading a copy of the circular on his Twitter handle, Ghosh wrote, "The West Bengal Government has issued a circular whereby it has directed the school authorities where 70 per cent or more students are from the Muslim community to reserve a dining hall with seating arrangements for them."



No government official was immediately available for comment.

"Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation? Another conspiracy?" he asked.

The circular was issued by the Cooch Behar district magistrate office (minority section) on Tuesday asking the district inspector of schools to send the names of government-run and government-aided schools having more than 70 per cent minority students by Friday, for sending a proposal for construction of dining halls for midday meals in schools.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)