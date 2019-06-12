Final phase of Bru repatriation to be over by year-end:

The final phase of Bru repatriation from the six relief camps of Tripura is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said Wednesday, maintaining that the state will not entertain anyone who does not wish to return.
In a written reply to a query from C Lalsawivunga of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalchamliana said preparations were afoot for the last phase of repatriation.
"The state government does not want to continue entertaining anyone who does not want to return during the final repatriation process. It has held a dialogue in the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.
The preparations for the repatriation process, which were temporarily withheld during the parliamentary polls, have commenced, with the administration in Mizorams Mamit district holding talks with its counterparts in North Tripura and Assams Kolasib district, the home minister added.
Thousands of Brus had moved to the neighbouring state in 1997 in the wake of communal tension triggered by the murder of a forest guard by militants.
The Centre, in association with the Mizoram and Tripura governments, had been trying to repatriate the displaced Bru members in batches over the past few years.
Several Bru community members in Tripura have shown reluctance to return to the home state, citing inadequate financial assistance and hostile environment.
