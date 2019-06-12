Final phase of Bru repatriation to be over by year-end:

The final phase of Bru from the six relief camps of is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, said Wednesday, maintaining that the state will not entertain anyone who does not wish to return.

In a written reply to a query from C Lalsawivunga of the (ZPM), said preparations were afoot for the last phase of

"The does not want to continue entertaining anyone who does not want to return during the final process. It has held a dialogue in the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

The preparations for the repatriation process, which were temporarily withheld during the parliamentary polls, have commenced, with the administration in district holding talks with its counterparts in North and district, the added.

Thousands of Brus had moved to the neighbouring state in 1997 in the wake of communal tension triggered by the murder of a by militants.

The Centre, in association with the and governments, had been trying to repatriate the displaced Bru members in batches over the past few years.

Several Bru community members in Tripura have shown reluctance to return to the home state, citing inadequate financial assistance and hostile environment.

