Mizoram Assembly pay tributes to Parrikar & Lalawia

Mizoram Legislative Assembly paid rich tributes to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and former state Assembly speaker R Lalawia who died in March, on Wednesday the first day of the session.
Parrikar (64) died on March 17 and Lalawia (78), who was Speaker of the state Assembly from 1998-2003 died on March 27.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga made obituary references on the demise of the two leaders and some members, including Home minister Lalchamliana and opposition group leader Lalduhoma also spoke during the obituary after which one minute silence was observed to show respects to the departed leaders.
