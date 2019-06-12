Governors, Assam CM call on PM

Governors of three states and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Kalyan Singh, the governor of Rajasthan, met Modi.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of these meetings.
Several governors and chief ministers have met Modi since he took oath as the prime minister for a second term last month. Official have described these as courtesy calls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
