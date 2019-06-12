A Visionary Approach for the Evolving Future, NMIMS Offers Programs Across Data Science, AI and Cyber Security

/ -- The journey of (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) which started in 1981 is a story of excellence as it has over the years nurtured top quality which helped churn bright individuals with impeccable caliber. With a legacy of 38 years, NMIMS has grown to being not only one of the Top 10 B-schools in but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, and and sixteen constituent schools.

The various programs at NMIMS are designed with a keen understanding of the future trends. Like the M. Tech programs across Data Science, AI and Cyber Security at (MPSTME) which will help students get a strong grip on advanced skills.

In this regard, NMIMS has collaborated with Tech - the USA-based public research university for a multitude of programs. Under the partnership, eminent faculty from Tech will be teaching some of the courses thereby giving the students a different perspective.

M. Science



This program is in Collaboration with Tech and gives students the necessary tools in the field of Data Analytics and lets them innovate to meet the growing market demands of tomorrow.

Program features:



Eminent visiting faculty from Virginia Tech. University Program based on the latest industry inputs from experts Use of statistics and predictive modeling M. TechFuturistic questions demand futuristic answers and what better than to solve it all with the intricately designed program from - M.Tech. in which is in Collaboration with Virginia Tech.

Program features:



Futuristic course entailing a smart blend of programming and thinking Hands-on program to solve complex industry problems M. Tech in Cybersecurity & Forensics



As per a report from ISC2 work force study , global requirement for Cybersecurity professional is around 3 million with around 2 million requirements in region. The need for people with Cybersecurity skills is making this a career choice worth considering and this program which is in collaboration with Virginia Tech, gives a perfect platform to excel.

Program features



Curriculum mapped to NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework Judicious mix of technical and management courses based on industry feedback Opportunity to pursue International Cybersecurity certifications like CEH, CCNA Security etc. approved by Access to cloud based virtual labs NMIMS has taken major initiatives in terms of programs, curriculum development, international linkages, placements and students' development. Today, the University is a globalized centre of learning, providing its students a balanced exposure to research, academics and practical aspects of the industry.

Courses can be applied online at https://mtech.nmims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)