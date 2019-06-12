A Visionary Approach for the Evolving Future, NMIMS Offers Programs Across Data Science, AI and Cyber Security

-
ALSO READ
Global B-school Powerhouses Offer Dual Degree Program in Business Analytics
Virginia Tech, TIET in pact for $2 mn research centre
US Governor apologises for racist yearbook photo
NMIMS Organises First Edition of International Conference on Advances in Materials Science & Applied Biology
Vector Consulting Group Continues to Grow With New Recruits From Top B-schools
-
/ -- The journey of NMIMS University (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) which started in 1981 is a story of excellence as it has over the years nurtured top quality education which helped churn bright individuals with impeccable caliber. With a legacy of 38 years, NMIMS has grown to being not only one of the Top 10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and sixteen constituent schools.
The various programs at NMIMS are designed with a keen understanding of the future trends. Like the M. Tech programs across Data Science, AI and Cyber Security at Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) which will help students get a strong grip on advanced skills.
In this regard, NMIMS has collaborated with Virginia Tech - the USA-based public research university for a multitude of programs. Under the partnership, eminent faculty from Virginia Tech will be teaching some of the courses thereby giving the students a different perspective.
M. Tech Data Science
This program is in Collaboration with Virginia Tech and gives students the necessary tools in the field of Data Analytics and lets them innovate to meet the growing market demands of tomorrow.
Program features:
Eminent visiting faculty from Virginia Tech. University Program based on the latest industry inputs from experts Use of statistics and predictive modeling M. Tech Artificial Intelligence
Futuristic questions demand futuristic answers and what better than to solve it all with the intricately designed program from NMIMS University - M.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence which is in Collaboration with Virginia Tech.
Program features:
Futuristic course entailing a smart blend of programming and thinking Hands-on program to solve complex industry problems M. Tech in Cybersecurity & Forensics
As per a report from ISC2 work force study , global requirement for Cybersecurity professional is around 3 million with around 2 million requirements in Asia-Pacific region. The need for people with Cybersecurity skills is making this a career choice worth considering and this program which is in collaboration with Virginia Tech, gives a perfect platform to excel.
Program features
Curriculum mapped to NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework Judicious mix of technical and management courses based on industry feedback Opportunity to pursue International Cybersecurity certifications like CEH, CCNA Security etc. approved by US DoD Access to cloud based virtual labs NMIMS has taken major initiatives in terms of programs, curriculum development, international linkages, placements and students' development. Today, the University is a globalized centre of learning, providing its students a balanced exposure to research, academics and practical aspects of the industry.
Courses can be applied online at https://mtech.nmims.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU