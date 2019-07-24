In pictures: July 24 celebrated as annual Income Tax Day from this year

Why July 24 is celebrated as Day?

was introduced for the first time in India on July 24, 1860, by James Wilson to compensate for the losses incurred by the British regime during the first war of independence against British Rule. ' Day' is celebrated to mark 150 years of the existence of this levy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the audience at 'Income Tax Day' function in New Delhi

Direct tax collections have grown from Rs 13 lakh in 1860-61 to Rs 11.37 trillion the last fiscal

Income tax department officials should create an environment where tax paying becomes a pleasurable experience for a common man, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody said on Wednesday. While speaking at the 159th 'Income Tax Day' event, he said the taxmen should ensure that the work of revenue or tax collection is done in a "fair and transparent" manner.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur release a book 'Techniques of Investigation for Assessment'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey launch a publicity kit on 'Income Tax Day'

