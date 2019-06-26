FinMin to host meeting of expert working group to discuss illicit fund flows from opiate trafficking

The will host a two-day meeting beginning June 27 of the expert working group on financial flows deriving from the trafficking of opiates originating in

"The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, is hosting a Meeting of Expert working group on Initiative on Financial Flows deriving from the trafficking of Opiates originating in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

is a group of 58 countries and 23 international organisations affected with drug trafficking of Afghan opiates. Initiative has addressed the issue of drug problem related to opiates originating in Afghanistan, and has provided the platform for member countries and international organisations to coordinate and combat the trafficking and consumption of opiates.

The meeting, which is being organised with the support of (UNODC), will be inaugurated by Additional Secretary, Revenue, and attended by the representatives of the Member Countries of Paris Pact, Regional Representatives of UNODC and officers of the Indian Agencies like Directorate of (DRI), and (NCB) involved in countering the money laundering/ financial flows related to drug trafficking.

During the meeting, the participants will share their experiences which will provide an opportunity for Indian agencies to understand the updates on current threats posed by illicit financial flows which may include new methods to assess such threats and activities, the ministry said.

The meeting will also highlight upon the technical assistance needs and new capabilities to enhance understanding and disruption of illicit financial flows, it added.

