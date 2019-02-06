Fire breaks out at Army quarters in Himachal's Yol Cant, no injuries

A fire broke out at the Army's residential quarters in Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's district on Wednesday afternoon, an said.

The fire broke out at the house of inside the cantonment, which is near Dharamshala.

No one was inside the house when the incident happened as Kumar's family members had gone to nearby Palampur town, the said.

The house is near Patiala gate of the complex and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

Fire tenders were rushed soon after the incident came to notice and flames were doused within minutes, the said.

Prima facie, fire officials believe that short circuit may have caused the fire.

Furniture inside the house was gutted.

