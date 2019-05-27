JUST IN
Fire breaks out at factory in Jaipur, no casualties

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A fire broke out at a pesticide factory in Vishwakarma Industrial Area near here on Monday but there was no loss of life, police said.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused after much efforts, fire officer Mohar Singh said.

The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit in electrical wires, he said.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 16:55 IST

