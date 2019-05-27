Fire breaks out at factory in Jaipur, no casualties

-
-
A fire broke out at a pesticide factory in Vishwakarma Industrial Area near here on Monday but there was no loss of life, police said.
Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused after much efforts, fire officer Mohar Singh said.
The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit in electrical wires, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
