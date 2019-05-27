2 kumkis brought to drive wild tusker away

With two deaths due to elephant attack in the last 48 hours in the district, two tamed (kumkis) have been brought to drive the wild tusker away into the jungles, forest officials said Monday.

Steps were being taken to allay the fears of panic-gripped tribals in the area who were temporarily accommodated at the EB quarters, they said.

With two teams formed to monitor the movement of the wild elephant, the kumkis could help them send the animal away or take it to the elephant camp, they added.

On Sunday, A 55-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

Similarly on Saturday, a seven-year old girl was killed in an elephant attack.

