Statue of US sailor kissing nurse vandalized with '#MeToo'

A statue depicting the famous scene of a kissing a woman in New York's as people celebrate the end of World War II has been vandalized with spelling out #MeToo.

The graffiti covers the ankle-to-knee area of the left leg of the woman being kissed, said police in Sarasota, where the statue is on loan to the city.

The vandalism is believed to have been committed Monday, a day after the death of the in the iconic photo, George Mendonsa, at the age of 95.

In that image, taken by for Life magazine, is seen ecstatically bending over and kissing a woman in a white nurse's uniform.

Eisenstaedt has described watching the running along the street and grabbing any girl in sight.

The #MeToo arose to defend victims of sexual assault, harassment and abuse. police said there is no surveillance video from the area of the vandalism and or known witnesses. They estimated damage as costing USD 1,000 to fix.

