JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Light dust storm brings down temp in Jammu

Rain predicted in isolated places over Vidarbha
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out on the second floor of the NDMC building in Connaught Place here on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualty was reported, an official said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official added.

The fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU