Govt will draw a roadmap for development of Moran community:

Sarbananda Saturday said the will draw a broad roadmap for social, economic, educational and spiritual development of the people belonging to the community.

He said the community has the potential of becoming a national asset and called upon all the organizations representing the aims and aspirations of the community to formulate a comprehensive action plan for development of the community in the fields of sports, culture and education.

was speaking as chief guest at the 19th biennial conference of Asom Sabha and 9th biennial conference of Moran Jatiya Mohila Parishad in district.

He said the government is committed to bring about all round development of the people belonging to Moran community.

The said the long standing demand of the Moran community to bring them within the ambit of ST status is in the priority list of the Centre and the state government would extend all help to accord ST status to the Moran community.

He, however, made it clear that social security of all sections of the people will be maintained.

He urged all representatives of the community to influence and inspire the common people so that a new as envisioned by can be achieved, which will be based on the strong edifice of cooperation and not conflict.

Assuring that the government would play the role of a catalyst in realizing dreams of the people of the community into a reality, urged the parents to help their wards to imbibe in them virtues than can help them to excel in sports, culture and education.

The said that undivided district was among the highest revenue generator, which used to contribute to government exchequer more than any other district.

He urged the people to work hard so that the past reputation of the district can be restored and the district can flourish and become the most advanced district of the country.

Underlining the role of the Moran community in strengthening the greater Assamese identity, Sonowal said that people belonging to this community have immense potential to contribute to the unity of the country.

He assured the people of the Moran community that the government would extend all possible support so that all problems of the community can be solved expeditiously.

The chief minister said the present government has initiated its development mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka biswas' and the government would continue to work relentlessly for collective welfare of all.

