Fire in MP HC building doused in a few minutes

-
ALSO READ
'Death warrant' against teacher for raping 4-year-old girl
Jabalpur collector appears in HC over stray animal menace
HC commutes death sentence in rape-murder case
Consider release of murder convict under remission rules: SC to MP govt
RS Jha appointed acting chief justice of Madhya Pradesh HC
-
A fire broke out in the Madhya Pradesh High Court building Monday which gutted old furniture, an official said.
The fire started near the stairs in the north block of the HC building and then spread to the first floor before being doused a few minutes after authorities were alerted at around 5:45pm, said Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Kushagra Thakur.
"Initial probe suggests the blaze resulted from a short circuit.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU