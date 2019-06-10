JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pradhan speaks to US Energy Secretary, raises issues of volatility in oil prices

Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik to India: PM Mahathir Mohamad
Business Standard

Fire in MP HC building doused in a few minutes

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur 

A fire broke out in the Madhya Pradesh High Court building Monday which gutted old furniture, an official said.

The fire started near the stairs in the north block of the HC building and then spread to the first floor before being doused a few minutes after authorities were alerted at around 5:45pm, said Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Kushagra Thakur.

"Initial probe suggests the blaze resulted from a short circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU