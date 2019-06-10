Sewri mishap: Death toll rises to two

The death toll in the Sunday car accident in Sewri- area climbed to two Monday with a 25-year-old victim succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Six persons, including the car driver, his wife, and four pedestrians still continue to be in hospital, an said.

The incident occurred Sunday when the (26) lost control over the vehicle near Zakaria Bunder bus stop and hit people walking on the road. Wadi and his wife were also injured in the mishap.

A said Kalpesh Dhadse, who was critically injured in the accident, died at in Central Monday.

While Darpan Patil (18) died on Sunday his mother (40) and sister (12) were injured.

Earlier in the day, relatives of the injured persons staged a protest at the hospital alleging that the victims are not being given proper medical treatment, another said.

The relatives also tried to force their way into the hospital, necessitating deployment of police personnel to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

