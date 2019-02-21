Fire kills 41 in Bangladesh capital: official

At least 41 people were killed after a devastating broke out in an apartment building also used as a chemical in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a official said.

"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," Bangladesh's service chief told AFP.

He said the blaze might have originated from a gas cylinder, with the fire quickly spreading through the building where highly were stored.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)