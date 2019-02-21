Fire kills 41 in Bangladesh capital: official

At least 41 people were killed after a devastating fire broke out in an apartment building also used as a chemical warehouse in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said.
"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.
He said the blaze might have originated from a gas cylinder, with the fire quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU