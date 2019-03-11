First-past-the-post election system outlived utility: Ex-CEC

India's first-past-the-post electoral system has outlived its utility and needs to be changed, former Chief Election T S Krishnamurthy said Monday.

This system, in which the candidate who receives the most votes wins, should be replaced by any other that political parties want after arriving at a consensus, Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the 2004 Lok Sabha elections as CEC, said.

But he lamented that no party is taking any interest in any electoral reform.

"I don't know what authority they have got to question (the electoral system) unless and until they come out with some plans; nobody talks about electoral reforms," Krishnamurthy said in a telephonic interview to

Political parties in are the weakest link in our democracy, he claimed and said they should get together, take initiative, and come out with some proposals for electoral reforms.

"So far all the electoral reforms have come through courts. Of course, duly supported by the and various NGOs. They (political parties) should look for long-term development of Indian electoral system", he said.

"All of them are interested in status quo because one way or other, some body is helped by that; it may not help all the political parties but one party or other is helped by confused electoral system that we have," Krishnamurthy claimed.

