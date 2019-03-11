Laurus Labs gets USFDA nod for malaria, auto-immune diseases drug

Drug firm Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its tablets used for treatment of and

The company has received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for tablets in the strength of 200 mg, said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is generic version of Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc's tablets in the same strength, it added.

tablets are used for treatment of certain type of It is also used, usually with other medications, to treat (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis) when other medications have not worked or cannot be used, said.

"The company has also received a tentative approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Abacavir, Dolutegravir, and Lamivudine, tablets 600 mg/50 mg/300 mg from USFDA," it added.

The products will be commercialised from the company's manufacturing site located at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam, the company said.

Shares of Laurus Labs closed at Rs 363.85 per scrip on BSE, up 3.93 per cent from its previous close.

