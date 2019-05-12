First-time voters click selfies with inked finger, say feel empowered

Enthused to take part in the festival of democracy, first-time voters queued up at polling booths in the national capital and came out showing their fingers with joy.

Gleamed in their new responsibility in the electoral process, many were seen clicking selfies with their index fingers.

Issues like national security, development, women's security, employment opportunities, better health and education policies were the top factors which concerned the youth especially the first-time voters.

"I feel responsible and empowered by becoming a part of the government-making process. Everybody should vote. I voted keeping in mind issues like terrorism, national security and India's economy," Prerna Kapoor (20), a resident of Kalkaji, said with a smile.

Urvashi, a first-time voter who flew to all the way from the USA to cast her vote at Nirman Bhawan, said, "Nowadays, plays a vital role and people will judge you if you do not vote. Your one vote can make a difference. For me, corruption, education and terrorism are the main issues."



Muhammad Waseem, 21, a resident of Nangloi, said employment issue has decided his ballot.

"I voted for one who can give me a real job opportunity not for one who tells me to sell pakodas. National security is important but people are also dying due to farm distress," he said.

Visually impaired Adesh Kumar (19), who was escorted to the booth at Kalkaji extension by a volunteer, said he wants a at the centre which will work for the physically challenged and create more employment opportunities for the youth.

(18) a college student and a resident of Chandni Chowk, said she voted for a stable

"I am excited to vote for the first time. All I want is a stable at the Centre and not a party with misplaced agendas," she said flashing her voter ID card.

For many, local issues were the deciding factor.

Sisters, Mamata (21), Hemlata (22) and Babli (19) from Govindpuri, flagged the issue of poor civic amenities in their locality.

"There is shortage of water in our area. Often the water supplied gets mixed with sewage. Condition of roads are pathetic and sanitation is also a big issue here. Law and order is a major issue as street lights in several areas do not function and women do not feel safe outside their home after sunset," Mamata said.

Echoing similar concerns, 22-year-old from Tughlakabad said she has cast her vote with the hope that the situation of her neighbourhood will improve.

Issues apart, posting photos on and sharing with their friends the joy of having their finger upon fulfilling their democratic duty was an added stimulus for many.

The first thing that 20-year-old did after casting her ballot was to click a selfie and upload it on Showing her marked finger, she said the joy of brought her to the polling station.

Then there were some who pressed the EVM button for the party their elders told them to vote.

Twenty-one-year-old Suraj, an employee at a garment export company, cast his vote in East Delhi's Patparganj and said, "I votes on the basis of my father's advice.

