BJP takes dig at Kumaraswamy's stay at a resort

Taking a dig at Chief H D for his stay at a resort, BJP Sunday asked him to take time out and look at the citys collapsing infrastructure and drought situation in the state.

"Welcome to Bengaluru @hd_kumaraswamy avare.

Hope resort stay was relaxing.

What next ? Some other resort visit? Foreign tour? Crying? Blaming BJP ? If you have some time from your schedule,do take a look at Bengaluru infrastructure collapse & drought situation in the state," BJP said in a tweet.

Kumaraswamy, who recently returned from a resort in Udupi where he underwent treatment and visited some temples, was camping at a resort in district for the last two days.

Hitting out at Chief for his frequent resort visits when the state was facing severe drought, of the opposition in the assembly B S Yeddyurappa had recently said that the timing reflects he was unhappy over the political situation and dissidence within the the ruling coalition.

is scheduled to canvass for candidates in Kundgol and assembly by-polls on May 13 and 14.

The Chief Minister, who will reach Kundgol on Monday evening, will campaign for the candidate there.

The next day he will travel to Kalaburagi and participate in some programmes there, before leaving for to take part in the campaign event there.

The JD(S), which does not have much presence in the region,is supporting its alliance partner Congress' candidates in both the seats that are going for the May 19 bypolls.

The by-poll to has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting member Umesh Jadhav, who quit and joined the BJP to contest the recent Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga, while the Kundgol seat fell vacant following the death of C S Shivalli.

The outcome of the by-polls, along with that of the elections to 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, held in two phases on April 18 and 23, is crucial for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance, facing a fresh bout of dissidence.

