Fish imports tested for formalin at Goa border

Five out of thirteen fish-laden trucks checked for formalin were sent back from the border by Goa authorities for lack of proper documentation, an official said Sunday.
The trucks were checked at Patradevi and Pollem borders in the north and south of the state late Saturday night, officials said.
"Three of five trucks at Patradevi and two out of eight trucks in Pollem were sent back because they did not have proper documentation. No formalin was found in any of the fish tested during the check," an official stated.
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the checks were being conducted by the Quality Council of India assisted by state departments including Food and Drugs Administration.
An official said state Food Safety Commissioner Jyoti Sardesai was present at one of the checks on Saturday.
The state had seen a scare last year after suspicion that some of the fish imported here was laced with formalin, a potential cancer-causing chemical.
