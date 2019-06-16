Israel PM's wife convicted of misusing public funds

An Israeli court Sunday convicted the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraudulently using state funds for meals, under a plea bargain which saw her admit to lesser charges.
Sara Netanyahu was found guilty of exploiting the mistake of another person and ordered to pay a fine and compensation, in a deal approved by Jerusalem magistrates' court justice Avital Chen.
