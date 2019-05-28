Barcelona great Xavi named coach of Qatar's Al-Sadd

Ex- midfielder Hernandez has been appointed the head for Qatari champions Al-Sadd for whom the Spaniard has been playing since 2015, the club said on Tuesday.

" Hernandez will take over as the head of Al-Sadd from the beginning of the next season," an official statement said.

Al-Sadd, who won title this season for the first time in six years, said the team is set to hold a training camp in Girona, near from July 14 to 29.

Xavi, 39, replaces Portuguese whose term ended this season and previously said his successor "will be a great manager".

The first game for Al-Sadd under will be against compatriots Al-Duhail in the last 16 of the Asian on August 6.

Al-Sadd's last encounter against Al-Duhail saw them thrashed 4-1 after which Xavi dodged the waiting media at the newly inaugurated Al-Janoub stadium.

Xavi played his final match in an Al-Sadd jersey when the side took on Iranian giants in their last group match of the AFC Champions League, succumbing to the hosts 2-0.

He was cheered by fans at the in where several home fans brandished banners reading " Xavi" to show their appreciation of the

Along with Andres Iniesta, Xavi formed the backbone of one of Barcelona's greatest ever sides and became the in history to play 150 UEFA matches.

"The idea is to start as a in Qatar, where there is less pressure, to test myself and get some experience," Xavi told Spain's agency in just hours before facing

Xavi joined Al-Sadd in 2015 following an illustrious 17-year stint with At the end of last season, he renewed his contract for two years but at the end of this season, he announced his plans to retire from playing to begin a coaching career.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)