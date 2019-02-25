Fishermen move HC opposing Mumbai's coastal road project

Fishermen from the city have approached the opposing the government's ambitious 29.2-km-long project here.

The petition, filed by residents of Worli Koliwada early this month, alleged that the project, work for which began in October last year, was approved without consulting any member of the fishing community.

The reclamation of land for the road, the petitioners have claimed, will impact the livelihood of countless fishermen in areas such as Worli, Khar Danda, Chimbai and several other places between the Marine Drive in south and Kandivali, a western suburb.

The road will run along the of and proposes to connect the Marine Drive to

The fishermen in the plea, filed through their Meenaz Kakalia, have argued that the project also does not have all the requisite clearances, and that it was started merely on the basis of permission from coastal zone authorities.

The plea was heard Monday by a bench of and Justice N M Jamdar.

The bench adjourned the hearing to Wednesday as the (BMC) and the Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) are yet to file their replies.

The BMC and the MCZMA were issued notices earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)