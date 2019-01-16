Relief for Mumbai commuters as BEST bus strike called off

The 9-day-long BEST bus strike was called off Wednesday, bringing relief for lakhs of commuters.

The BEST buses began plying on the roads soon after the announcement of the strike being called off in afternoon.

During a hearing on a PIL on the strike at the Bombay High Court earlier in the day, the agreed to withdraw the stir after accepting the '10-step' increment offered by the management of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as an interim measure.

Union later addressed agitating workers and their families at of the BEST and announced withdrawal of the strike.

"We accepted the 10-step gradation pay hike before the court and agreed to resolve remaining issues through a mediator," Rao said.

Rao earlier met other senior union leaders and got their consent to call off the strike, which began on January 8.

The strike, which caused inconvenience to about 25 lakh bus commuters, was the longest-ever in BEST's history.

Around 32,000 BEST workers were on strike for various demands including pay hike, revision of the pay scale of junior-level employees and merger of loss-making BEST's budget with that of the (BMC) so that the cash-rich civic body could shore up the BEST's finances.

A state appointed high-powered committee earlier this week suggested that the BEST employees' salary be hiked in 10 steps as an interim measure.

BEST Workers' Union's said Wednesday that this was acceptable to the employees but they wanted an to resolve the issues.

The union and the BEST management agreed on retired high court justice F I Rebello as the

A division bench of N H and Justice N M Jamdar said in the order that the will discuss demands of the employees within three months.

The court also noted that "the situation should not have been brought to this extent" and the BEST and BMC "should show more consideration towards the BEST workers".

"It is not easy for families to survive with low salaries," said.

As per the BMC's previous submissions, a 'one-step' increase in pay amounts to around Rs 330 per month.

The last week invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act against the employees. It had also asked them to vacate houses given by the undertaking.

Union Rao said while addressing the workers that as per the assurance given by the management, no penal action will be taken against those who took part in the strike.

The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200 buses which criss-cross the metropolis and also operate in the neighbouring district and Navi

It is the second-biggest mode of transport in after local trains which ferry over 80 lakh passengers daily.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)