Woman DYFI leader accuses CPI(M) MLA of trying to sexually abuse her

A woman Federation of (DYFI) has accused CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi of trying to sexually abuse her following which the party has initiated a probe into the allegation.

CPI(M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, told reporters in Tuesday that he had received the complaint.

"Yes, I have received the complaint yesterday and it has been forwarded to the unit. They have started enquiry proceedings into it. That is our usual practice," he said.

The woman lodged a complaint with the party's national leadership.

As per media reports, the DYFI has filed the complaint alleging the Shornur MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad.

The complaint had been sent to CPI(M) politburo member on August 14 and sent an e-mail to Yechury yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sasi claimed he was unaware of the complaint.

However, he said it was a "well planned conspiracy" to malign him politically.

"There are many people who want to destroy me politically. I have overcome several difficult times. I don't know about party-level inquiry. If a probe comes, I will face it as a good communist," he told reporters.

Noting the CPI(M) had received the complaint three weeks ago, party's said the party was taking appropriate action on it.

On whether the complaint will be handed over to the police, he said it has been sent to the party and not to the police.

"The complaint was received by the party and it will be handled in its own way," he told media here.

Mahila demanded the MLA's resignation and Youth demanded a case be registered against him and the MLA be arrested.

BJP K Surendran attacked Karat for not not handing over the complaint to police.

