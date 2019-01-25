Five arrested for burgling houses in Amar Colony

Five persons, including a mother-son duo, have been arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southeast Delhi's and nearby areas, police said Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul alias Ganja (22), alias (23), (22), (42) and (52), they said, adding Jain (71), a jeweller, had also been arrested for purchasing the stolen jewellery.

According to police, lived in Bhalswa Dairy and worked as a domestic help in She used to conduct a recee for potential targets and pass on the information to her associates.

On January 23, a trap was laid at Aastha Kunj park where Rahul, and Yadav were nabbed at about 9.30 pm and three stolen laptops were recovered from their possession, of said.

The arrests were made when the accused persons were going to Nehru Place to dispose laptops, he said.

Based on their information, and Kumar were arrested and other stolen items were recovered from their house. Equipment used to break and enter houses were also seized, he added.

"During interrogation, the accused said one Upender was the brains behind the gang. He used to accompany accused persons in his car. Currently, Upender is absconding," the DCP said.

"The accused used to recee their targeted houses. Kumar, who also drives an auto, used to bring his vehicle for ferrying gang members and transporting stolen articles," he added.

Rahul, along with his associates and Yadav, used to visit the locked houses and with the help of specialised tools used to break the house lock and enter them during daylight, Biswal said.

Veena and Vijay used to keep a watch, outside the house. After stealing the household articles, the accused used to flee in Kumar's vehicle, he said.

They used to store the stolen articles at their house in Bhalswa Dairy and dispose the stolen jewellery to Jain, who runs a jewellery shop named at Daryaganj, he added.

Subsequently, Jain was arrested and stolen jewellery was recovered from him, the said.

Rahul is Veena's son and of accused Vijay Kumar. Other accused persons are friends of Rahul, police said.

